Bradford 0 Shrewsbury 1: Lewis Cox and Nathan Judah FA Cup analysis - WATCH

By Nathan Judah | Shrewsbury Town FC | Published:

Lewis Cox spoke to Nathan Judah following Salop's 1-0 win over Bradford in their FA Cup first round replay.

Lewis Cox and Nathan Judah

He was unable to help Shrewsbury past Histon in the FA Cup 15 years ago but hometown hero Dave Edwards came from the bench to down Bradford and book Town’s second round ticket.

The Welshman was introduced 10 minutes into the second half at freezing Valley Parade and pounced on 66 minutes to see off League Two Bradford.

There was little to separate Sam Ricketts’ Town and Gary Bowyer’s Bantams across 180 minutes but Edwards’ third goal in eight games was the difference in this tight replay.

