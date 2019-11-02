Sam Ricketts rues Shrewsbury Town's missed chances in loss to Wycombe

Town were by far the better in the first half but failed to take advantage of numerous decent opportunities before the break.

Rolando Aarons put the hosts ahead before the hour and Town found themselves a man down in the dying seconds as Ro-Shaun Williams was shown a second yellow card in a stoppage time scuffle.

But clear-cut chances were at a premium after the visitors went 1-0 down at a wet Adams Park. The best fell to Ollie Norburn late on but his header was tamely wide.

It is now just 12 goals in 15 games for Ricketts' second-lowest scorers and the manager was again left ruing Town's lack of ruthlessness in miserable conditions where they matched the new leaders.

Ricketts, whose team remain 12th, said: "I disagree with that (there was so little between the teams) - I thought we were the better team.

"Considering we've come to a side who haven't been beaten at home, I thought we completely dominated the first half.

"We lacked the bit in the final third. We had enough shots we just didn't score. We had by far the best chances of the game.

"Second half there were the Scotty Golbourne header, the Norburn header, Jason had a few decent chances first half.

Advertising

"We just didn't score. We came under a bit of pressure and conceded from a set-piece.

"Ultimately we were by far the better team. If we'd have drawn I would've been disappointed. So I'm wet, cold and really, really disappointed we've come away with nothing."

Donald Love fired wide early on before Jason Cummings was unable to take advantage of a handful of promising positions.

Scott Golbourne header a good chance over shortly after the break but the only late opportunity was Norburn's late header.

Advertising

The boss added: "Away from home you want to start well. The first five were even, after 10 we were edging it.

"After 20 we were on top, 30 on top, 40 on top. We just didn't get that goal.

"In the second half naturally we are going to come under a bit of pressure but we had the better chances, certainly Scotty had a good chance.

"Ultimately the players are really disappointed. They know how well they've played and that the game was there for them."

Ricketts was unhappy with referee Brett Huxtable's performance. The Town boss questioned the awarding of the free-kick that created the Chairboys' winner and claimed the official 'backed himself into a corner' over Williams' late dismissal.

"I don't think it was a free-kick. I thought the referee was weak on a number of things today," Ricketts continued.

"We didn't pick up the first or second contact but apart from that we were magnificent defensively.

"We dealt with their threat, Bayo (Akinfenwa) better than anyone else this year.

"Our performance more than merited something from the game. It's hard to take.

"I think the referee backed himself into a corner. He didn't really have control of the game and ended up sending Ro-Shaun off for nothing.

"I don't think the first one was a booking, the second possibly."