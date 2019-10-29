Scott Golbourne sees more to come from Shrewsbury Town

Experienced full-back Golbourne, who returned to Sam Ricketts’ side for the 1-0 victory over Sunderland on Saturday, has had a watching brief for much of this season while recovering from injury.

And while Ricketts’ men have enjoyed a quietly impressive start to the League One season, with seven clean sheets in 14 games helping them to 12th, the boss’ former Wolves team-mate Golbourne sees plenty more to come.

“The result just adds to our confidence,” added the 31-year-old left-sided defender. “We still feel we haven’t reached our potential yet.

“In the games I’ve watched I still feel there’s a lot more to come from us, we’ve not shown often enough what we’re capable of.

“I train with these lads every day, I know the ability some of them possess and what they can do.

“We’ve probably not quite reached where we want to be but a result like Sunderland will definitely give us confidence.”

Golbourne explained that Ricketts’ focus throughout pre-season and the early part of the campaign was ensuring his Shrewsbury team were difficult to break down.

The defender started his first league game of the season for Wolves loanee Ryan Giles, who has suffered a knee injury.

Golbourne said: “We do a lot of it in training – attack v defence. We pride ourselves on being hard to break down, we’ve probably done a lot more on the defensive side on the attacking side.

“We’re still yet to cover things really from a technical aspect when it comes to attacking, because the manager really wanted to put emphasis on us being difficult to beat, to provide a solid base.”