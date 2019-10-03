Ethan Ebanks-Landell ruled out of Shrewsbury Town trip to Tranmere with injury

The centre-back will be sidelined for a 'period of time', said boss Sam Ricketts, after limping out of last weekend's 3-0 home defeat to Fleetwood.

Ricketts revealed the former Wolves man had been feeling the injury for a while but was able to play through it while impressing in the 0-0 draw at Rotherham the previous Saturday.

But he was brought off shortly before half-time at Montgomery Waters Meadow last weekend, where the Cod Army were 1-0 up.

Ricketts has fellow stoppers Ro-Shaun Williams and Aaron Pierre, who has been struggling with a calf problem, available. They are likely to line up alongside Omar Beckles.

Ebanks-Landell will miss the trip to Prenton Park and Tuesday's home EFL Trophy tie against Newcastle under-21s, but Shrewsbury are without a fixture Saturday week as they were due to host expelled club Bury.

Striker Fejiri Okenabirhie has been missing with a hamstring injury for more than a month but has trained all week and is in contention to return to the squad for the contest with Micky Mellon's Rovers.

"Because he came through the Rotherham game so well it was hard not to play him," said Ricketts of summer signing Ebanks-Landell. "But unfortunately he couldn't get through this game (Fleetwood).

"He's going to be missing for a period of time, the shorter the better, we will have to watch him over the next couple of weeks or so."

Ricketts added on last season's top scorer Okenabirhie: "Fey is fully back in terms of training, we're just trying to build his fitness up and make him as fit as we can as quick as we can.

"Hopefully he'll be back fitter and better than ever."