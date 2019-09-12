Shrewsbury boss Sam Ricketts backs Town new-boy Jason Cummings

Deadline day acquisition Cummings and fellow new centre-forward Callum Lang, who checked in on loan, are in line for their Town debuts at AFC Wimbledon on Saturday.

The Scotland international is known for being a ‘bubbly character’ on the training pitch and expected to bring high spirits to the Shrewsbury camp at Sundorne Castle.

Ricketts said: “That’s partly the attraction for me to bring him in. He’s got quality and can score goals.

“He’s still young but can bring a little bit of nous to the team but also bring his general personality.

“I think that will be that of a bubbly character and make sure the training ground and group are lively. But when it’s time to work he and the rest of the squad will work.

“Outside of that I do want the players to enjoy themselves, enjoy coming in and enjoy having the craic with each other.”

Cummings made his name in Scotland at Hibernian, scoring 69 goals in 148 appearances, earning him a big-money move to England with Nottingham Forest and two Scotland caps as a substitute in the 2017/18 campaign.

However, the 24-year-old has endured two tough seasons at the City Ground – which featured loans of varying success.

He had spells at Rangers, Peterborough and Luton, scoring a total of 15 goals and enjoyed a League One title win with the Hatters.

Ricketts reckons Cummings, who was once the subject of a rejected £1.2million bid from Peterborough, is in a better place to show his talents two years down the line.

“I don’t know, it’s a funny one when you come down from the Scottish Prem into the Championship,” added Ricketts.

“The Championship is a hard league to gauge. I don’t want to go into it because I didn’t know him and I wasn’t his manager at the time but maybe he wasn’t quite ready for it.

“He’s certainly got the talent, but for one reason it wasn’t quite the right time. Now he’s coming here to prove to everyone south of the border.

“A bit like Greg Docherty last year, he wanted to prove to everybody south of the border that he can play and show everybody what he’s about.”