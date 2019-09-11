I’m learning in new role – Shrewsbury Town wing-back Donald Love

The Scotsman, a free transfer signing from Sunderland in the summer, is traditionally a right-back but is being used in the more forward-thinking right wing-back role by boss Sam Ricketts.

Love is one of 13 new signings Ricketts made in the summer as the Town boss completed an overhaul at Montgomery Waters Meadow.

Shrewsbury have been without a game in League One since August 31 and Ricketts admitted the fortnight’s training before Saturday’s trip to AFC Wimbledon will help his players become more acclimatised with each other and the system.

Love, a regular in the side so far having caught the eye of fans, said: “I’m definitely happy with how I’ve started.

“I think we can see a team coming together and starting to form relationships.

“We’re getting a lot of people back fit, having the Peterborough game off helped that and hopefully we can kick on.

“I just want to keep playing games, doing well for the team and try to do my job.”

Former Black Cat man Love, 24, a product of the Manchester United academy like team-mates Ro-Shaun Williams and Sean Goss, had a torrid time with injury at the Stadium of Light last term.

But he has hit the ground running in a slightly new position for his new club.

“I’m getting more used to it,” he added. “We’re working a lot on it on the training ground.

“We’ve got a lot of new players learning how each other play. It’s coming together nicely.

“Right-backs nowadays have to attack anyway. We’ve got the cover of the three behind, hopefully it’s working for us and we can start putting a few goals together.”