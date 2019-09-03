Sam Ricketts disappointed by Shrewsbury Town's second half showing in EFL Trophy defeat

Town were impressive before the break and led through Kieran Kennedy's own goal but John Askey's hosts staged a second-half turnaround - launched by an unjust penalty against Shrews.

Despite the poor decision from referee Leigh Doughty, Ricketts admitted his side's display in the second half was not good enough and revealed that frank words were exchanged in the dressing room afterwards.

David Amoo's penalty on the hour and Jordan Archer's winner with 15 minutes remaining meant Town began this season's competition with a defeat in Group D.

Ricketts, whose side are without a game until a week Saturday due to international duty, said: "If the first half I thought we were very good and moved the ball really well to come in 1-0 up.

"I thought it was the best we've moved the ball.

"The second half wasn't good enough. I'm really disappointed with the lackluster display in the second half.

"In the first half we played forward, had plenty of runs forward and were more threatening.

"But for a number of reasons we stopped having runs in behind. We were tired and sloppy on the ball, losing possession in our own half.

"We just invited more and more pressure where we should've gone on and won the game easily.

"When you keep giving possession away like we did, stop having runners and tempo then pressure can tell.

"It wasn't a penalty, that's two in three days go against us and it turns the game."

Ricketts made six changes but named a strong side full of experience for the Vale Park tie.

Shrewsbury were dominant in the first period and comfortably the better side. The boss believes fitness could have played a part in the second-half demise but also blamed the mindset of some of his players.

Town looked tired after the break and struggled for ideas going forward and only switched back into life when 2-1 down.

"I appreciate there were a few out there that haven't played 90 for a while. A few coming back from injury," he added.

"But the big one is a little bit of a mindset. There were a few frank words afterwards saying this isn't good enough."