Sam Ricketts bemoans Shrewsbury 'sucker punch'

Sub Rhys Healey struck a 93rd minute winner which flicked in off the head off Ethan Ebanks-Landell to condemn Town to a first defeat of the season.

Shrewsbury edged the game on attacking moments but it was, at times, a tough watch, with quality lacking in the final third for both sides.

Town hit the woodwork in the first half where a deflection denied Dave Edwards from converting from close range, while Ricketts felt his side could and should have had at least two penalties for fouls on the returning Shaun Whalley.

"It's a real sucker punch for the players and supporters who came here today," said Ricketts.

"I think it was a 50-50 game. I never really say it but I think we've been a bit unlucky.

"We had one in the first half where Edo's tried to chest it in and as he has the defender's put his toe on it and it hits the crossbar.

"I think we had a clear penalty in the first half and certainly all my players think Shaun Whalley was pulled back as he went through.

"The referee says there wasn't enough for a penalty."

Ricketts felt it was an afternoon of what could have been for his side, who were keen to build on the highs of last weekend's opening-day victory against Portsmouth.

"In the second half we could've had two penalties. Shaun Whalley wasn't offside it appears from the camera angle as he drove inside from the (short) corner and then one late on," Ricketts added.

"It was kind of the day really, where it could have been.

"I'm not saying we were at our scintillating best but it was a game where, if a little bit of luck goes our way, we win the game.

"But it goes against us. A nothing cross-shot where Ethan thinks he has to head it which is fine, but Max is wrong-footed and it's a very soft goal in the dying seconds."

Neither keeper was busy and Lee Nicholls was only forced into real action when making a flying save from Dave Edwards' stinging volley late on.

The boss wants to see more from his side, who saw numerous moves break down around the MK Dons box.

"I can't remember too much for Max to do, routine goalkeeper work but not save after save," said Ricketts.

"Their keeper made a great save from Dave Edwards late on. We bemoan a little bit of luck but there are areas in the game I want to tighten up and improve."

Town's misery was compounded as Ro-Shaun Williams limped off with a hamstring injury just 12 minutes into the Stadium MK clash.

He was replaced by Omar Beckles who, alongside Ebanks-Landell and the impressive Aaron Pierre, put in another towering display at the back.

Ricketts said Town will assess the injury but the defender will be unlikely to feature in Tuesday's Montgomery Waters Meadow EFL Cup tie against Rotherham.