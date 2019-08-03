Sam Ricketts delighted with 'perfect start' for Shrewsbury

Ryan Giles' wondergoal on his Football League debut was the difference midway through the second half on a stunning afternoon at a buzzing Montgomery Waters Meadow.

Shrewsbury defended brilliantly throughout to repel Portsmouth's firepower to provide euphoric Salopians a brilliant opening day success.

It took until the eighth match of League One last season to get a win on the board but Ricketts side manager it after 90 minutes - and nine added on - to provide more optimism from here on in.

The boss said: "It was obviously very satisfying. A win is the perfect start for us and I'm delighted with that.

"There's an awful lot to work on and improve on but as a team we didn't lack effort, determination and bodies on the line - they gave everything.

"And then one moment of magic wins you the game."

Giles' 30 yard screamer than flew into the top corner, from a short Shaun Whalley free-kick, was something straight from the players' imagination rather than a pre-worked routine, the boss revealed.

Ricketts added on his 19-year-old Telford-born matchwinner: "It wasn't from the training ground to be fair. I think even I was expecting the ball into the box.

"You try to give the players templates and you want to express themselves. You want them to take ownership as they're on the pitch.

"It's a big part of what I want. A good group of players who can react to things on the pitch and do things like that.

"If they can do things like that every week then we'll all be going home very happy.

"Ryan comes with a lot being said about him but he has to prove it now.

"His overall game was good but the moment was something special which players either have or don't have."

Ricketts conceded Town had to ride their luck late on but felt the three points were deserved for his hosts.

Salop's back three central defenders Ro-Shaun Williams, Ethan Ebanks-Landell and Aaron Pierre caught the eye with immense displays.

"The clean sheet, behind winning the game, is the next most pleasing thing. We worked incredibly hard on our defensive shape and being organised so everyone knows their jobs," he said.

"It's been an awful lot of hard work by every involved. We've not had a clean sheet all pre-season so to get one today is very pleasing.

"We rode our luck a little bit, a couple balls flew across the box, even the last shot takes a nick and flies over the crossbar.

"I think we earned that with the desire and effort we put in over the whole game."