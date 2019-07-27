Starlet James Rowland is in Shrewsbury Town's first-team plans

Rowland, who does not turn 18 until December, has been one of the standout performers for Shrewsbury during pre-season.

The central midfielder stands at just 5ft 5in but has made a large impression on boss Ricketts ever since the manager’s appointment at the end of 2018.

And Ricketts has revealed he would have no concern with turning to the former West Brom schoolboy when the competitive action gets under way.

Asked if he’d forced his way in, the manager replied: “Yes. He’s putting in performances now in a number of games.

“Not just one game, but in two, three, four, five games over the course of last year and pre-season. If needed, I wouldn’t say that he isn’t ready or that I wouldn’t want to use him.

“I think he’s capable of having an impact. A league game is obviously different but I don’t think he’s a million miles away, he just has to keep improving.”

Rowland, who is from Stafford, played a deep-lying midfield role while impressing against first-team Cheltenham players on Tuesday. The diminutive midfielder should feature at home to Dundee United today.

Ricketts is not fussed by the midfielder’s small stature.

“You don’t have to be the biggest to be a midfielder. It helps if you’re six foot and powerful. But Leon Britton wasn’t, Joe Allen wasn’t, Ryan Woods wasn’t the biggest,” the boss added.

“If you become very, very good on the ball and you can move around opposition players then size isn’t an issue.

“Whenever he’s been asked to do something he’s the one that’s stood out more than any to be honest.

“Again at Cheltenham he put a good performance in. He’s not the biggest in stature but he certainly makes up for it with courage to get on the ball. He takes responsibility. He has a bright future if he continues to work hard.”