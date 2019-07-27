Sam Ricketts impressed with Shrewsbury Town's attitude after they end pre-season with Dundee United win

Town put in a second impressive Montgomery Waters Meadow display in a row to see off their Scottish Championship visitors after coming from a goal behind to snatch the victory.

Last season's top scorer Fejiri Okenabirhie did the damage with a spot-kick to level things after United's early penalty before a brave diving header late on helped Ricketts' side to a first win of the summer.

The satisfied Town boss remarked on the change of scenery from six days prior, where Shrewsbury caught the eye on their way to a 1-0 defeat to Premier League new-boys at a packed-out Meadow, while just 2,687 watching the Dundee United clash.

There was still a decent noise inside the stadium, with 408 hardy United fans making their presence felt, but Ricketts acknowledged it was a different kind of friendly.

When asked what pleased him most, the boss said: "The attitude from the players to raise themselves.

"It's hard, we played against Villa last week and it was a sell-out, but this probably feels like a pre-season game.

"Whereas last week didn't as much. They raised themselves but there are still things to work on.

"The reaction at the start of the game was far better and then things we spoke about at half-time improved us immediately.

"And then the desire to keep going, keep grinding away to get the all-important winner.

"A few players haven't played 90 so it was important to get those minutes. They were a little bit leggy at times – or appeared so, but I asked them after the game and they said they felt good.

"There are a lot of positives to come out from the game. I was really pleased to get the win, eventually that's what football boils down to.

"We're trying to work on performances and bits from last year that will stand you well for the full season.

"But ultimately you need to win. It was really pleasing to do that especially after going 1-0 down."

Okenabirhie was Town's 16-goal top scorer last term and his brace, including a first goal of pre-season for the striker, pleased the Shrews manager – who is trying to get his striker in more positions to score.

Ricketts added: "I'm trying to get Fey to be in the middle of the goal to score.

"He had a header first half which he said came off the defender otherwise he'd have scored that.

"Then the header after Steve Morison pulled the ball down his chest and put it in the middle for the winning goal.

"It's positive, as is Dave Edwards playing 90 minutes after 45 on Tuesday. It's great to get him back up to full speed.

"He showed some good touches. He's still rusty, it's only his second game after however long.

"He's behind in terms of minutes but it's testament to him and Scotty Golbourne, who played 90 on Tuesday, for how hard they've worked to be able to step into matches so soon and play full matches."