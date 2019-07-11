Mat Sadler: Former Shrewsbury defender finds new club

Sadler ended his five-year association with Shrewsbury after it was decided he would not be offered a new contract this summer.

The 34-year-old former Birmingham man admitted he would have loved to have remained a Town player.

But after finding himself frozen out of Sam Ricketts’ plans for the last four months of the season, a new deal seemed extremely unlikely.

Now Sadler has joined the Saddlers - where he spent 2011/12, scoring one goal in 52 appearances in all competitions.

Sadler has made 513 appearances in a career that has also taken him to Northampton, Stockport, Crawley, Rotherham and Oldham.

He was surprisingly released by Shrewsbury at the end of last season.

Sadler became Walsall's third signing in a busy 24 hours with winger Wes McDonald and former Newcastle midfielder Danny Guthrie also arriving at Banks's.

“I’m really happy to be back at Walsall,” Sadler said.

"When I heard there was interest from the club, I wanted to park everything else to make sure the deal got done.

“I really enjoyed my time when I was last here. It was a challenging season but it was a season I thoroughly enjoyed.

“The current gaffer has the same sort of feel about him as Dean [Smith] when I was here last. Darrell has a real desire to improve and a real desire to set high standards.

“The manager has a certain aura about him and he wants to create something very, very special.

“I am hoping my experience is going to be shown both on the pitch and off it.

“I’m 34 but, even at this ripe old age, I am still very excited about the new season and I can’t wait to get going.”