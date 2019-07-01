'Big job' for Sam Ricketts at Shrewsbury says old boy Sam Aiston

Former flyer Aiston believes the Shrewsbury manager faces a massive summer of recruitment and implementing his ideas at Montgomery Waters Meadow.

Ricketts and his Town squad returned to Sundorne for pre-season proper last week as the manager and his coaching staff – including new fitness coach Andy Johnson – put the players through their paces.

Aiston, a primary school headteacher in Broseley, thinks that former Telford and Wolves man Ricketts should be judged on how Shrewsbury begin the upcoming season.

“I played against Sam a few times. I remember playing against him for Shrewsbury against Telford in the Conference,” said Aiston, whose son Hugo joined Shrewsbury under-nines last season.

“I don’t know him but I know his reputation of being a good lad, he certainly was as a player, but he’s got a big job on his hands at the moment.

“It’s difficult. He came in halfway through the season so he’s got a load of players that aren’t his and no time to embed them.

“It’s hard to embed your system and playing style while on Tuesday-Saturday, you’re just playing and recovering. I think you’ve really got to judge him on this season now. I do understand, football fans are so impatient now at all levels.

“You’ve basically got five or six games and if you lose five in a row you’re sacked. That’s the way it is.” Ricketts has made a number of changes on and off the field at Town over the summer ready for his first full season as Shrews chief.

He has so far brought in four players, Ethan Ebanks-Landell, Daniel Udoh, Aaron Pierre and Steve Morison on loan. The experienced Graham Barrow has joined as assistant manager, Johnson as fitness coach and Brian Jensen as goalkeeper coach.

“This summer is massive. We’ll see what happens. When it gets to November it’s when he’s judged,” Aiston added.