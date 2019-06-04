Coyne's exit after seven years, reported at the beginning of last week, was confirmed by the club.

Fitness coach Marc Lindsay, who joined under Paul Hurst, also left Ricketts' staff in the cull with a replacement set to be revealed.

"I have to make decisions which I think are the right ones to bring long term success to Shrewsbury Town," said Ricketts.

"Not all decisions are nice decisions to have to take and ones like this are hard to make.

“(Fitness) is another area where I think we can improve and we are looking to bring in someone with good experience."

Former Wales international Coyne, who joined as a player in 2012, began his role as coach a year later and has been a popular figure at the club.

Town are expected to name a new goalkeeper coach as Phil Smart, who was in the role while Coyne was first-team coach, moved back to his role within the academy.

Ricketts' former Wrexham keeper coach Jussi Jääskeläinen is a frontrunner.

First-team coach Eric Ramsay will remain at the club after the Town boss noted he had been impressed with the young coach's impact.

"Eric has done very well since stepping up and I’ve been very impressed with him," the Town chief added.

"His work on the training pitch was a big help last season and he is keen to continue to improve and go on this journey with us.

"He has aspirations to improve and to be as good as he can be so I’m delighted to have him on board as we plan and prepare for next season."