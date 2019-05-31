Shrewsbury boss Sam Ricketts not likely to raid former club Wrexham

The Shrewsbury boss brought midfielder Brad Walker, who he managed at Wrexham, to Montgomery Waters Meadow in January.

Walker continued his Dragons loan from parent club Crewe in the second half of last season.

But Ricketts says he ‘doesn’t think’ there will be any players crossing the border from the National League outfit.

“I’m not going to speak about targets and things like that,” said Ricketts.

“You’re always looking in all places. In terms of Wrexham I don’t think there’s anyone particularly who I’m looking to bring in.

“Football can change so quickly, but right now we have our targets and we’re working away at those.”

One Town player whose future is unclear is forward Lee Angol, who joined on a two-year deal last summer.

The 24-year-old striker was frozen out and shipped to League Two champions Lincoln in the second half of the season but played just 17 minutes of football.

The frontman has been linked with Grimsby Town, this summer but the Town boss refused to comment on speculation.

Ricketts added: “There’s nothing to report on that and I can’t and won’t speculate on players anyway.

“I won’t speculate on who is coming and going so that’s that.”

Ricketts has a large squad at Montgomery Waters Meadow and he will need to get players off the books to reach an ideal squad size.