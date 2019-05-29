Menu

Advertising

Shrewsbury Town sign Ethan Ebanks-Landell from Wolves

By Lewis Cox | Shrewsbury Town FC | Published:

Shrewsbury Town have made Wolves defender Ethan Ebanks-Landell their first summer signing.

Ethan Ebanks-Landell has joined Town from Wolves (AMA)

Boss Sam Ricketts is a former team-mate of the Black Country-born defender and has added him to his Montgomery Waters Meadow ranks.

He pens a three-year deal after moving from the Premier League club for an undisclosed fee.

The 26-year-old was contracted at Wolves until the summer of 2021. He has had loan spells in the Football League at Sheffield United – where he heavily impressed – MK Dons and Rochdale.

More follows...

Shrewsbury Town FC Football Sport
Lewis Cox

By Lewis Cox
Multi-Media Sports Journalist - @lewiscox_star

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covering Shrewsbury Town and with a keen eye for non-league and grassroots.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News