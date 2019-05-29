Shrewsbury Town sign Ethan Ebanks-Landell from Wolves

Boss Sam Ricketts is a former team-mate of the Black Country-born defender and has added him to his Montgomery Waters Meadow ranks.

He pens a three-year deal after moving from the Premier League club for an undisclosed fee.

DONE DEAL: Shrewsbury Town are delighted to announce the signing of Ethan Ebanks-Landell on a three-year deal from @Wolves for an undisclosed fee#salop ✍️ pic.twitter.com/FJHoI3pyrH — Shrewsbury Town FC (@shrewsweb) May 29, 2019

The 26-year-old was contracted at Wolves until the summer of 2021. He has had loan spells in the Football League at Sheffield United – where he heavily impressed – MK Dons and Rochdale.

More follows...