Advertising
Shrewsbury Town sign Ethan Ebanks-Landell from Wolves
Shrewsbury Town have made Wolves defender Ethan Ebanks-Landell their first summer signing.
Boss Sam Ricketts is a former team-mate of the Black Country-born defender and has added him to his Montgomery Waters Meadow ranks.
He pens a three-year deal after moving from the Premier League club for an undisclosed fee.
The 26-year-old was contracted at Wolves until the summer of 2021. He has had loan spells in the Football League at Sheffield United – where he heavily impressed – MK Dons and Rochdale.
More follows...
Most Read
Advertising
Login or Register to comment