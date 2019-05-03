Shrewsbury v Walsall preview: Rivalry means there can be no easing up

There is no underplaying or underselling this one. You’ll struggle to find a better scripted clash all over the country.

Some fans from other clubs would give their right arm to relegate a rival on the final day. Could it be any better?

It could for Shrewsbury, they could be in a better League One position themselves. Rather than just a five-point buffer over Walsall, Town could have pushed themselves on further.

But what a way for the curtain to come down on an, at times, tough season where Shrews so recently confirmed their own safety.

Tickets sales are one sign that Shrewsbury are buzzing at the prospect of condemning the Saddlers’ fate. Montgomery Waters Meadow will be packed to the rafters with home fans ready to rub their visitors’ noses in it.

There is also an excitement in the air, it feels as if the atmosphere is already building.

Even the late kick-off adds to the drama – and could create more issues with alcohol likely to be flowing.

The atmosphere will be electric whichever way things go. Town fans won’t settle for an end of season-style display. But that is surely unlikely to happen.

It is not the case that Shrews have nothing on the line here. Yes, their divisional status is sealed, but there is a lot riding on this.

Players would be remembered, sang about, hailed if they are the ones to bag a winner.

Boss Sam Ricketts know that this derby presents an excellent chance to create a moment in history.

There are no competitive matches until early August – what an opportunity it is to sign off in the right manner before another crucial summer rebuild. Debates are there to be had about how big a rivalry – or even derby – Shrewsbury versus Walsall is.

Salop have had bigger and fiercer rivals in times gone by but, in the here and now, this one means everything.

In the context of this League One season it is the clubs’ nearest neighbours. Internet forums and social media have been awash with fans exchanging jabs about club stature and the rest.

Both sets of supporters had this match earmarked from the very moment the fixtures were released.

When Walsall enjoyed one of their greatest ever starts to a season and Shrewsbury were on an early winless run, the Saddlers faithful gloated about sending Town down on the final day.

How the tables have turned.

Some Shrews fans may argue that their current crop – few of whom hail from the region and some are based in Manchester, Liverpool and Yorkshire – don’t care for local bragging rights.

Boss Ricketts and midfielder Greg Docherty could not have given more of an opposite message this week.

The Town squad know what it is on the line and know it presents a fantastic opportunity to truly get one over a rival.

They know there are few better ways to win favour with the fans.

They’ve said the right things, trained as if it is a cup final, now Shrewsbury must go out and deliver in their 59th and final game of the season.

If they pass this opportunity by and Walsall survive, they won’t be thanked for it.

Town have one final job to go and complete.

Likely line-up:

The opposition: Martin O'Connor has taken the shackles off

Walsall have had a tough season.

Martin O’Connor has told Walsall’s players to play with freedom and with a smile on their face as they prepare for their relegation showdown at Shrewsbury.

The Saddlers travel to Montgomery Waters Meadow tomorrow knowing they have to win the game to have any chance of staying in League One.

But while they also need two out of three other results to go in their favour, fans will make the short trip to Shropshire with genuine hope after the Saddlers thumped Peterborough last weekend.

And O’Connor believes his players can reproduce that performance if they go out and enjoy themselves.

“We have to live on the positives we produced against Peterborough,” he said. “We have to and we will do again.

“We wanted a confident and shackle-free performance and I think we got that from 11 players. There’s no shackles been put on them. We’ve told them to go and play with freedom and not to be scared to make mistakes.

“The message before the game is just go and play with freedom and with a smile on your face, go and enjoy it.”

With Walsall needing to win tomorrow, O’Connor says he will remain solely focused on the game and won’t have anyone on the bench getting updates from elsewhere.

“I won’t be listening for results elsewhere,” the interim boss continued.

“Obviously, the fans will see what is going on and we’ll probably hear their reaction. From our point of view, it’s about focusing on what we do and what we can affect.

“Other results go for us, fantastic. If they don’t, we’re disappointed and we’ll have to lick our wounds.

“We know where we’ve let ourselves down over the course of the season.

“That’s got to be addressed and hopefully we kick on next season.”

Walsall have major doubts over injured trio Corey Blackett-Taylor, Morgan Ferrier and Matt Jarvis.

“Corey Blackett-Taylor is still struggling with his hamstring,” O’Connor added.

“Morgan Ferrier is still struggling with his hamstring – we’ll assess it.

“Matt Jarvis (ankle), we’ve got a few niggles.

“But it’s about who wants to play in the occasion. If I could still play, I’d love to play in this game.”

The boss says:

Martin O’Connor

The belief has always been there. The staff try to instil belief and confidence in players – that’s what we do from Monday to Friday.

Memory lane:

A volley from Paul Parry proved the difference as Town beat Walsall in October 2012, their first win in 10 derby meetings against Saddlers since 1993.

Key man:

Ollie Norburn

He is the player that will set the tempo and intensity. Back from injury, he will be up for the last game of the season.

Danger man:

Andy Cook

One of the few bright sparks in what has been a disappointing season for the Saddlers.

Targetman Cook, 28, netted his 18th goal of the season last weekend.

He is strong in the air and excellent at occupying defenders – his battle with Luke Waterfall will be a key factor in tomorrow’s encounter.