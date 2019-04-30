James Bolton: Shrewsbury Town are moving in the right direction

Boss Ricketts led Town on a run of five wins from 10 League One outings that all-but sealed the job of securing safety from relegation.

Defender Bolton, who is out of contract this summer, feels the progression and improvements made under former Wales international Ricketts are clear.

Ricketts only managed one league win in his first 12 as Town boss after taking over from the sacked John Askey, but Salop have looked a better side since completing January transfer business, in which time Shrews have only lost six of 16 games.

And former Stoke youngster Bolton believes things are taking shape.

He said: “I think that towards the end of the season you can tell we’ve played a lot better football. We’re seeing patterns in play now. I feel like we’re becoming a lot more stronger team

“We’re a bit of a counter team, especially away from home, I feel we do well when teams are attacking us and we can attack them quickly.

“I think it’s just time for us to build and get chemistry between us all. But I can see it’s improving.”

Ricketts impressed with some of his January acquisitions, notably the permanent deal to sign Ro-Shaun Williams from Manchester United and a loan for Stoke’s Tyrese Campbell.

Bolton predicts a busy close season of upheaval as ex-Wolves defender Ricketts, who is close to completing his first season in management, has his best chance to put his stamp on the Town squad.

“He’ll want to put his own stamp on it. He had a little time in January but January is hard,” the defender added.

“He’ll want to bring in some players I imagine and do it his way. Hopefully we can kick on again and have a season like we did last season.”

Ricketts believes survival, secured through Fejiri Okenabirhie’s late leveller at the Ricoh Arena, was earned after his squad began to buy into the manager’s methods and beliefs.

Shrews have the joint-third most draws in League One this season and the joint-fewest defeats of anyone in the bottom 11. A superior goal difference was effectively worth another point on their rivals.

“We were safe with two games to go, if anyone would have said that a couple of months ago, we’d have snatched it, certainly,” Ricketts said.

“We had an opportunity to do it last Monday but ultimately there was one bad half. The performances overall have been pretty consisting recently and it’s resulted in lots of points accumulated over 10 or 15 games.

“I’m delighted to have got there, it was down to a lot of hard work from the players to really buy into what I want to do. There are little glimpses of what I want and plenty to still come.”