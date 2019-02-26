Sam Ricketts: Shrewsbury showing positive signs

Town put sixth-placed Doncaster to bed with a deserved 2-0 victory thanks to first-half goals by Josh Laurent and Tyrese Campbell that lifted Salop up to 17th.

Shrews could have had a handful more in an electric first period but the visitors improved after the break only to be denied by some inspired defending and good Town fortune.

Ricketts labelled the first 45 the best half of his Town tenure so far and admits the League One table looks 'much rosier' after Town pocketed three points from their game in hand to go four matches unbeaten.

"Obviously I'm delighted with the win, really pleased, back-to-back wins is really good," said Ricketts.

"It comes on the back of really good time on the training ground.

"In the first-half we were excellent, the best half since I've been here. We played really well without the ball but also really well with the ball.

"I thought we pressed them really high up, won a lot of balls, scored two could've scored three or four.

"It was really pleasing, you're starting to see elements of how I want to play regularly.

Advertising

"That was the most pleasing thing as well as the win.

Shrewsbury's six points from six against Peterborough and Doncaster puts them in a super position ahead of crunch clashes with drop zone rivals AFC Wimbledon, Rochdale and Plymouth.

Ricketts' side dropped second-bottom after losing 3-0 at home three weeks ago but have kicked into life.

"It was lucky it was 2-0 a couple of times rather than 1-0 because our goal had a little charmed life at times!" Ricketts added.

Advertising

"It's nice to have a bit of luck ourselves for once but you can't undermine the desire from us to put bodies on the line.

"More importantly we kept a clean sheet for the first time in a long time as well."

He added: "I had a quick look at the table, it's far rosier, there's certainly a long way to go.

"The most pleasing thing is we've worked really, really hard to see aspects of the game improve."

Anthony Grant picked up his 10th league booking of the season, meaning he is likely to serve a two-game suspension.