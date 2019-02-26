Advertising
Josh Laurent: Hatters hammering a turning point for Shrewsbury
Midfielder Josh Laurent revealed how Shrewsbury knuckled down ready to fight after a heavy home defeat to Luton earlier this month.
The midfielder, who returned from injury to put in a man of the match display in Town’s victory at Peterborough on Saturday, says the Shrewsbury players knew it was time to knuckle down and fight together after the 3-0 defeat sent Sam Ricketts’ men tumbling into the bottom four.
Town hope to make it two wins from two and four unbeaten against fellow promotion-hunting side Doncaster at Montgomery Waters Meadow tonight.
“Everyone came in after Luton and you tell it was really low, everyone was hurt,” said 23-year-old Laurent. “That week of training you felt it in everyone, it was time to knuckle down and man up – face that we’re in a dogfight and it was time to fight.
“It was time to stick together, whoever plays, we’re a squad and we’ve got to start fighting for each other.
“It’s been growing since. It was a good point at Bristol Rovers, we showed fight against Burton and I think it’s improving each game.
“We’ve got to keep improving, we’re feeling a big difference, we are a good team on our day – we’ve got to start realising it.”
Last summer’s signing from Wigan has three goals from 39 outings for Salop in his first season at the club.
Most Read
Advertising
Login or Register to comment