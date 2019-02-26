Josh Laurent: Hatters hammering a turning point for Shrewsbury

The midfielder, who returned from injury to put in a man of the match display in Town’s victory at Peterborough on Saturday, says the Shrewsbury players knew it was time to knuckle down and fight together after the 3-0 defeat sent Sam Ricketts’ men tumbling into the bottom four.

Town hope to make it two wins from two and four unbeaten against fellow promotion-hunting side Doncaster at Montgomery Waters Meadow tonight.

“Everyone came in after Luton and you tell it was really low, everyone was hurt,” said 23-year-old Laurent. “That week of training you felt it in everyone, it was time to knuckle down and man up – face that we’re in a dogfight and it was time to fight.

“It was time to stick together, whoever plays, we’re a squad and we’ve got to start fighting for each other.

“It’s been growing since. It was a good point at Bristol Rovers, we showed fight against Burton and I think it’s improving each game.

“We’ve got to keep improving, we’re feeling a big difference, we are a good team on our day – we’ve got to start realising it.”

Last summer’s signing from Wigan has three goals from 39 outings for Salop in his first season at the club.