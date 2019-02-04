Shrewsbury Town's Dave Edwards to be assessed ahead of possible Wolves FA Cup reunion

The Shrewsbury midfielder has been sidelined with a groin injury sustained after coming on in the defeat to Charlton, shortly after rejoining the club.

He missed the first FA Cup fourth round tie against the side he represented for nine years but has a chance of being involved in the replay having returned to training at Sundorne.

Boss Sam Ricketts is to make a decision on Edwards, who turned 33 over the weekend, later today, weighing up the possibility of problems further down the line.

"I'm not sure to be honest with you, it's still possibly a little bit too early for me to tell that," said the Town boss.

"He did step into training at the back end of last week, so it's just assessing him and taking it from there."

Ricketts has a threadbare and tired squad to select from for tomorrow's tie after a busy January.

His five newest signings of the transfer window, Scott Golbourne, Ro-Shaun Williams, Jonathan Mitchell, Tyrese Campbell and Stefan Payne, are all ineligible as they weren't registered for the first game.

Captain Mat Sadler and midfielder Anthony Grant are serving a one-match suspension after collecting two yellow cards in the competition this season.

Loan forward Sam Smith is cup-tied.

Left-back Ryan Haynes is over the ankle injury he picked up at Bradford last week, while winger Alex Gilliead has also shrugged off his injury.