Menu

Advertising

Shrewsbury Town stewards praised for helping disabled Luton Town fan

By Lewis Cox | Shrewsbury Town FC | Published: | Last Updated:

Stewards at Shrewsbury Town won praise from visiting Luton supporters for their acts of kindness towards one disabled Hatter.

A picture of the young fan being assisted (Pic: @wearelutontown Twitter.com)

League One leaders Luton enjoyed a comfortable 3-0 success at Montgomery Waters Meadow and one young disabled supporter was allowed to enjoy his afternoon even more thanks to thoughtful stewards.

The fan, named as 'George' on social media, was helped to and from his wheelchair at the front of the DM Recruitment (away) stand to celebrate his team's three goals.

Three Town stewards were pictured in assistance of the fan, one supporting George alongside a fellow Luton supporter.

Luton fan account 'We Are Luton Town' shared the image on Twitter, where fellow Hatters fans called for the young Shrewsbury steward to be identified, praised and even given a raise. The picture received hundreds of retweets and likes.

The 3-0 defeat leaves Sam Ricketts' side 23rd and second-bottom in League One.

Shrewsbury Town FC Football Sport
Lewis Cox

By Lewis Cox
Multi-Media Sports Journalist - @lewiscox_star

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covering Shrewsbury Town and with a keen eye for non-league and grassroots.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News