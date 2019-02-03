Shrewsbury Town stewards praised for helping disabled Luton Town fan

League One leaders Luton enjoyed a comfortable 3-0 success at Montgomery Waters Meadow and one young disabled supporter was allowed to enjoy his afternoon even more thanks to thoughtful stewards.

The fan, named as 'George' on social media, was helped to and from his wheelchair at the front of the DM Recruitment (away) stand to celebrate his team's three goals.

Three Town stewards were pictured in assistance of the fan, one supporting George alongside a fellow Luton supporter.

Luton fan account 'We Are Luton Town' shared the image on Twitter, where fellow Hatters fans called for the young Shrewsbury steward to be identified, praised and even given a raise. The picture received hundreds of retweets and likes.

The 3-0 defeat leaves Sam Ricketts' side 23rd and second-bottom in League One.