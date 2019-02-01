Shrewsbury bring in three – and survive late deadline day Sunderland interest in top scorer Fejiri Okenabirhie

Town’s top scorer this season with 14 goals was subject to a last-gasp offer from the Black Cats, who were desperate to boost their firepower.

But Town rejected the interest in last summer’s signing, who is contracted until at least the summer of 2020 at Shrewsbury, with another year in the club’s favour.

Shrewsbury insist they have no need to sell their prize assets.

The 22-year-old summer signing from Dagenham netted a stunning hat-trick in the 4-3 defeat at Bradford on Tuesday further boosting his goals tally in his first season in the Football League.

Okenabirhie has caught the attention of bigger clubs. After not starting in the league until mid-October, the striker has netted 14 goals in 24 outings including two hat-tricks.

But Town were busy on the recruitment front yesterday as they secured the services of a goalkeeper and two forwards – to help ease the scoring burden on Okenabirhie.

The final signing of deadline day – and the tenth of Town’s window – was exciting youngster Tyrese Campbell, 19, on a loan deal from Stoke City.

A stunning return for last season’s top scorer Stefan Payne, on a loan deal for Bristol Rovers, bolstered Ricketts’ striking ranks further. Payne, 27, left Montgomery Waters Meadow for a fee believed to be in excess of £300,000 in the summer.

Shrewsbury also completed a loan deal for goalkeeper Jonathan Mitchell, 24, from Derby County. Ricketts was keen to add to his goalkeeper options despite the move for free agent Reice Charles-Cook earlier in the month.