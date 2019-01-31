No more players believed to heading out of Shrewsbury Town on deadline day

With a few hours to go before tonight's 11pm deadline, Town are looking for at least one more addition in attack and there is believed to be interest in Stoke hot-shot Tyrese Campbell, 19, on loan.

As it stands nine players have joined and nine players have left Montgomery Waters Meadow during the window.

Midfielder Sam Jones, 27, is someone Town were keen to shift but he is now expected to remain a Shrewsbury Town player.

Jones is contracted at Shrewsbury until summer 2020 after penning a two-and-a-half-year deal this time last year.

He went on loan to League Two side Cheltenham earlier this season but managed just two goals in 15 outings. Jones is eligible to join a National League team on loan later in the season.

Jones managed one goal in five Town appearances.

Town have six senior forwards in their ranks – including long-term injury absentee Lenell John-Lewis – and the arrival of Campbell or another would make it seven.

Summer signing Lee Angol is believed to have received offers but it appears the 24-year-old former Mansfield man is staying put at the Meadow.

Angol has scored four times in 25 games this season, but has not started a league game since the 3-0 reverse at Oxford in October.