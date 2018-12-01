Menu

Sam Ricketts will not take charge of Wrexham v Newport County tonight amid speculation over Shrewsbury Town switch

By Lewis Cox | Shrewsbury Town FC | Published:

Wrexham boss Sam Ricketts will not take charge of tonight all-Wales FA Cup tie against Newport amid speculation of a move to Shrewsbury Town.

Sam Ricketts

The 37-year-old is believed to be in talks with a move to Montgomery Waters Meadow with a switch from National League to League One close.

The Racecourse Ground side released a statement today saying that former Wales international Ricketts will not be in attendance for tonight's match.

It read: "In view of the speculation surrounding the future of our first team manager Sam Ricketts, Wrexham AFC felt it is not appropriate for him to attend this evening's game.

"We will seek to clarify Sam's future as Wrexham AFC manager as soon as is possible."

Ricketts' backroom staff of Graham Barrow, Jussi Jaaskelainen and Carl Darlington are in charge for the second round tie.

