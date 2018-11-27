Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler watches Shrewsbury Town versus Plymouth

The 43-year-old tweeted from the ground that he was in Shropshire for the League One clash.

A bit of @shrewsweb v @Only1Argyle tonight for me... — Robbie Fowler (@Robbie9Fowler) November 27, 2018

Shrewsbury, without a manager after sacking of John Askey, are yet to appoint a first team boss with goalkeeping coach Danny Coyne in temporary charge for the time being.

Fowler was in contention to succeed Graham Turner as Town manager back in 2014 as he looked to step into his first management role in England.