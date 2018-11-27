Menu

Advertising

Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler watches Shrewsbury Town versus Plymouth

By Tom Leach | Shrewsbury Town FC | Published:

Former England and Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler was in attendance at Montgomery Waters Meadow tonight watching Shrewsbury Town as they took on Plymouth Argyle.

Former Liverpool and England striker Robbie Fowler watches the game. (AMA)

The 43-year-old tweeted from the ground that he was in Shropshire for the League One clash.

Shrewsbury, without a manager after sacking of John Askey, are yet to appoint a first team boss with goalkeeping coach Danny Coyne in temporary charge for the time being.

Fowler was in contention to succeed Graham Turner as Town manager back in 2014 as he looked to step into his first management role in England.

Shrewsbury Town FC Football Sport
Tom Leach

By Tom Leach
Digital Football Intern

Digital Football Intern with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News