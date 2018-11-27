Advertising
Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler watches Shrewsbury Town versus Plymouth
Former England and Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler was in attendance at Montgomery Waters Meadow tonight watching Shrewsbury Town as they took on Plymouth Argyle.
The 43-year-old tweeted from the ground that he was in Shropshire for the League One clash.
Shrewsbury, without a manager after sacking of John Askey, are yet to appoint a first team boss with goalkeeping coach Danny Coyne in temporary charge for the time being.
Fowler was in contention to succeed Graham Turner as Town manager back in 2014 as he looked to step into his first management role in England.
