Comment: Shrewsbury Town job starting to look more and more attractive

Make no mistake about it, Shrewsbury’s new boss will be coming into a club whose season is far from over, a long way from condemned to a relegation scrap.

Actually, this season is ready to go. It will be a fresh start and the manager will be kicking off from a position of strength.

They will be taking over a club three points from 12th and the comfort of mid-table.

That still is not what this talented group of players expect of each other. They will look higher. But it is a far cry from cut adrift in the drop zone.

Admittedly, just four points separated Town and the bottom four before today’s trip to Wycombe but, with the momentum built and consistency instilled by Danny Coyne and Eric Ramsay, Shrewsbury are looking up rather than down.

The new boss will also be walking into a club in two cup competitions.

The knockout stages (second round) of the Checkatrade Trophy represent a decent shot at a Wembley final and winning silverware.

The national stadium is far from Salop’s favourite hunting ground – but any final and winner’s medal is not to be sniffed at.

Town also do battle for a place in the FA Cup third round next weekend. Next Sunday’s tie with Scunthorpe is a significant opportunity to reach the stage where the big boys enter, where anything is possible.

Each time Coyne and Ramsay chalk up wins while in this caretaker role, they are making the job more and more attractive.

It was no secret that former boss John Askey did manage to acquire good players. There is a good dressing room down at Montgomery Waters Meadow – a long way from what was left behind by Micky Mellon in 2016.

There are good personalities, characters, great energy and capable technical ability.

I’m not saying the sky is the limit for Town’s new man. They aren’t going to be pushing the top four or five – but at the time of writing Town are seven points off a play-off spot after 18 games that can be described as inconsistent at best.

The new man has the added bonus of working on trimming the squad, or adding as he sees fit, come the January transfer window.

It is now 12 days since Town sacked Askey, a decision that looked in the making for some time.

In some ways it is a surprise that they have not been able to appoint more quickly given the attractive nature of the job.

If, as expected, Town haven’t appointed by Monday then it will mark a fortnight without a boss. That becomes a lengthy mid-season search.

It is obvious that the on-field success under Coyne and Ramsay has eased any pressure on the board to make a quick-fire decision.

Such breathing space from supporters will only remain if Town keep winning.

Today’s trip to Adams Park, to tackle an in-form Wycombe who know what they’re doing – especially at home – will be a good gauge of how far Shrews have come in the last couple of weeks.

If it does not go the visitors’ way then questions about the management situation from supporters could begin to grow in number.

If it goes Town’s way and they end a winless run of 20 games against The Chairboys, then any onlooking potential boss could walk into a mid-table job – with a home clash against third-bottom Plymouth to come on Tuesday evening.

The schedule is relentless, there will be little time for the new guy to adjust – but it could be some job they take on.