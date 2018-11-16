Shrewsbury Town to host Walsall in the Checkatrade Trophy

Town, currently without a manager following the sacking of John Askey, topped their group with wins over Tranmere Rovers, Crewe Alexandra and a penalty shoot-out victory over Manchester City U21s.

Walsall on the other hand placed second in their group after Tuesday's defeat to group toppers Port Vale.

The two sides have already met once this season in a 0-0 draw at the Banks' Stadium and meet for the fifth time in the EFL Trophy's history.

Walsall travelled to Shrewsbury during last season's competition, beating the eventual finalists 1-0.

The tie will be played on either the 4th or 5th of December.