Gary Bowyer frontrunner to replace John Askey as Shrewsbury Town manager

The former Blackburn and Blackpool boss has been out of work since leaving the Seasiders on August 6 – just one game into the new season.

Bowyer is believed to be a prime candidate to succeed former Shrews boss John Askey, who has been sacked five-and-a-half months into a three-year deal.

Bowyer, 47, guided Blackpool – amid reported problems behind the scenes – to promotion from League Two via the play-offs in his first season in charge.

He then led the Bloomfield Road outfit to an impressive 12th-placed finish in League One last season, an achievement that impressed onlookers.

Bowyer is the early bookmakers' favourite to take the role, going from 6/1 to 5/4. Betting was briefly suspended with Sky Bet.