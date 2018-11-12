Advertising
Gary Bowyer frontrunner to replace John Askey as Shrewsbury Town manager
Gary Bowyer is the frontrunner to become Shrewsbury Town's next manager.
The former Blackburn and Blackpool boss has been out of work since leaving the Seasiders on August 6 – just one game into the new season.
Bowyer is believed to be a prime candidate to succeed former Shrews boss John Askey, who has been sacked five-and-a-half months into a three-year deal.
Bowyer, 47, guided Blackpool – amid reported problems behind the scenes – to promotion from League Two via the play-offs in his first season in charge.
He then led the Bloomfield Road outfit to an impressive 12th-placed finish in League One last season, an achievement that impressed onlookers.
Bowyer is the early bookmakers' favourite to take the role, going from 6/1 to 5/4. Betting was briefly suspended with Sky Bet.
