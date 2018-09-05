Shrewsbury's Ollie Norburn grateful for the faith shown by boss John Askey

Norburn was one of Askey’s key summer signings as he joined from Micky Mellon’s Tranmere in a deal that broke Town’s 10-year record transfer fee.

The 25-year-old was frustrated after picking up knocks in his first two Shrewsbury starts, at Charlton and against Burton in the EFL Cup.

But he completed his first 90 minutes for Town in Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Bristol Rovers, where he caught the eye with plenty of attacking intent, and is now ready to prove why Askey gave him the opportunity in League One.

“Everyone wants to do well as a footballer,” said Norburn. “I wouldn’t say I feel the pressure (of a fee) but from a personal point of view of course I want to do well, for the club and for the manager.

“I wouldn’t say it’s feeling pressure because of it, if anything I’m grateful for the opportunity and ready to prove myself.

“I’m definitely confident. The more games we play, the more football I play, I feel like I’m only going to improve and I’m ready to do that.”

Former Rovers man Norburn previously played under Askey at Macclesfield. He was one of Tranmere’s star turns as they achieved promotion to League Two via the play-offs last term, before Shrewsbury beat recently-relegated Sunderland to his signature.

Askey’s Town are winless in six League One games, but Norburn has seen enough of Salop’s quality to not be worried moving forward.

“I know it’s different but with Tranmere in the National League last year we didn’t get off to the best start,” he said.

“It was probably a similar start and in September time we were 18th in the league and we ended up finishing second.

“I don’t think we can judge anything yet. But I think the people will see that it’s a side with a lot of good players, who are in control in games – it’s only going to turn.”