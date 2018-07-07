Shrewsbury Town boss John Askey: We will be strong

Askey took charge of Salop last month and has lost key trio Abu Ogogo, Junior Brown and Alex Rodman – all to League One rivals.

Former skipper Ogogo and left-back Brown turned down new deals to join Coventry City, while winger Rodman did the same to sign for Bristol Rovers.

Kieran Kennedy, Fejiri Okenabirhie and Ryan Haynes have arrived, though, and Askey has asked fans for patience as he looks to build a well-balanced outfit – with a modest budget.

“I think it’s the same for a lot of clubs these days. If you’ve got the biggest budgets, you can go out and get the players who you want,” he said. “We’re not in that position so it’s a case for clubs in our position to (wait).

“Especially when there’s been a change of manager.

“Because that’s happened we’ve obviously lost one or two we probably wouldn’t have lost.

“That’s the situation – it’s something I’ve got to manage, and I will.

“At the start of the season, I’m sure we’ll have a strong team.”

None of new-boys Kennedy, Okenabirhie and Haynes are established in Town’s division – Kennedy and Okenabirhie impressed in non-league last season while Haynes was plying his trade in League Two – and are all under the age of 25.

Askey insists the club’s selling point will continue to be that it is a place for young talents to realise their potential.

Midfield maestro Jon Nolan and stopper Toto Nsiala are clear examples of players who have gone from relative obscurity to stars in blue and amber.

James Bolton, Omar Beckles and Stefan Payne have also rose to prominence at the Montgomery Waters Meadow over the past year.

“That’s what we’ve been doing. We’ve spoken to a lot of players,” added Askey, who continues to put the players through their paces at a training camp in Spain.

“Some have gone to other clubs but you’ve got to keep asking because eventually one or two will drop. I think that’s what will happen.”

Town’s first pre-season friendly is at Bristol City on Saturday, July 14 (3pm). Championship side Brentford are then visiting the Meadow on Saturday, July 21 (3pm), before trips to AFC Telford United on Wednesday, July 25 (7.45pm) and Port Vale on Saturday, July 28 (3pm).

Salop enjoyed victories over Aston Villa, Wolves, Cardiff City and Burton Albion – all at home – in friendlies last year.