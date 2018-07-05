First-team coach George Pilkington reckons Shrewsbury new boy Kieran Kennedy can kick on

The duo were defensive colleagues at Macclesfield last season as they helped the Cheshire club win the National League to seal a return to the Football League, writes Stuart Dunn.

Kennedy, 24, signed for Town last month and Pilkington has now followed him from Moss Rose after being appointed to his former Macclesfield boss John Askey’s coaching staff.

Pilkington was impressed with Kennedy’s performances for the Silkmen and describes the 24-year-old as “a good footballing centre half.”

“He got fitter and fitter and better and better as the season went on last year,” said Pilkington, who played more than 600 matches in his career.

“He’s got pedigree as he was at Manchester City as a lad and played up in Scotland (with Motherwell).

“He’s a good footballing centre-half. He’s quick, he’s strong in the air, he’s aggressive and he’s got all the ingredients to go on and kick on again.”

The Town squad are currently preparing for the new season - their League One opener is at home to Bradford City on August 4 - at a week-long training camp, near Valencia in Spain.

Askey is running the rule over three trialists, with goalkeepers Jake Kean and Nick Townsend, together with former Manchester United midfielder Devonte Redmond, handed a chance to catch the eye.