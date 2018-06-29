Shrewsbury Town to look at trialists in Spain

The duo have been training at Sundorne Castle this week and will jet off with Askey’s 22-man squad to Valencia for a week of warm-weather training on Sunday.

Kean, 27, is a former Blackburn shot-stopper – who played in the top flight with Rovers – and has also been with Norwich and Sheffield Wednesday. He was released by the Owls this summer.

Central midfielder Redmond is a Manchester United academy prospect. The 21-year-old, from Manchester, has been at Old Trafford since he was 16.

He had a brief loan spell at Scunthorpe last season, playing just once, and was let go this summer.

Askey wants the pair to prove their ability and attitude in order to earn a contract.

“I hope they impress me, that’s the idea of getting them in,” said the Town chief. “They’ve obviously got good pedigree – one being ex-Man United and one playing in the Premier League with Blackburn.

“All we can do is see is they perform. Then they’ve got a great opportunity of getting a contract.

“We want people who are hungry and them showing they are prepared to come in for nothing shows they have got that hunger.”

Town are currently without a senior goalkeeper as Craig MacGillivray left to join Portsmouth and loanee Dean Henderson returned to Manchester United.

Kean will join first-year pro goalkeeper Cameron Gregory in Valencia – where Town will not play any friendlies.

Goalkeeping coach Danny Coyne has also been working with another on trial shot-stopper at Sundorne.

The boss expects transfer movements to heat up as players begin returning to their clubs. Some clubs have begun pre-season and others are set to start next week.

He will pursue more trialists when Town return from south east Spain, but only those of a set standard.

Askey added: “I will get them in as long as they’re the right sort. You can’t get too many in.

“If I think they could possibly do something for the football club, then we’ll get them in.

“But you have to be careful who you bring in, obviously it can spoil the session if they’re not up to the standard.

“It’s something that we’ll look to. Once clubs start to release people there’ll be players out there looking for contracts.”