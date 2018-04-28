Stefan Payne aims to stake his Shrewsbury Town play-off claim

The former Barnsley man has scored 14 goals in 47 outings for Town this season and has started twice in the last three games as boss Paul Hurst experimented with his line-up and rested players.

Payne, 26, went three-and-a-half months from January without starting for Town as Norwich loanee Carlton Morris impressed in the lone striker role.

“On a personal level you want to be playing in the play-offs – you want to be playing every game,” said Payne.

“From my point of view all I can do is go out there, work as hard as I can, score goals, the team wins, and then it gives the gaffer the choice.

“As a striker you want to be top scorer – but I would take not finishing top scorer if we get promoted! Not many strikers would say that but the main aim is to get promoted.”

Payne netted the crucial second goal with 20 minutes to go in Town’s 3-1 win over Peterborough on Tuesday.

The striker insisted that the win was timely for Hurst’s men after results had gone against Shrewsbury., but he reminded Town they have achieved nothing yet and that the play-offs will determine the scale of their success.

“After Bury and Charlton we needed a win and some form going into the play-offs,” he added. “I’m not going to lie and say it’s not been disappointing after the season we’ve had. But if we go into the play-offs and lose then we’ve achieved the same as fourth or fifth or sixth.”

“It’s very disappointing but you can’t be disappointed for too long because you’ve got to pick yourselves up and go again.”