Chris Doig: Shrewsbury Town 'indebted' to Craig Macgillivray

MacGillivray made a string of fine saves to keep the scoreline at 1-1, including a stunning late effort to somehow keep out Kelvin Mellor's header.

Sam Jones opened his Town account with a first half rocket but Blackpool levelled after the break in controversial circumstances through Nathan Delfouneso's header.

Blackpool pressured the Town goal late on but the away side, in front of more than 2,500 partying fans, held on for a point. It completed the 23-game away season, where Town have lost just four games.

"He made a few good saves," said Doig. "We're probably indebted to Craig for coming away with a point.

"That's his job ultimately but it was a very good performances and he can be happy with his day's work.

"Every time he comes in he has performed to a very high standard. I'm sure he'd have wanted to play more games, obviously Deano's been in fantastic form all season as well.

"It's been hard for Craig to get in and keep his place but every time he's been called on he's been a credit."

Doig was frustrated with the performance of the officials, as referee Martin Coy overruled his assistant, who had originally ruled Delfouneso's header as offside.

"I think it summed up the officials' performance, that's all I'm going to say," Doig added.

"It's not the first time is it? Not the first time this season and not the first time since we've been here.

"What's the point in talking about it"

The biggest away league following of Town's season made superb noise in their fancy dress attire in the away end.

Paul Hurst's assistant was mightily impressed with the following and thanked the 2,549 Salop fans on behalf of the club.

He said: "They were fantastic and it was great to see and hear the noise they made all game.

"Apart from Sam's goal and a couple of chances I'd have liked to have given them some more excitement.

"Fantastic to them and on behalf the lads and the staff I'll thank them for their support."