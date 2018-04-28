Blackpool 1 Shrewsbury 1 - Report

A deafening away crowd of 2,549 saw Sam Jones score his first Town goal, a rocket from 25 yards, but the mid-table hosts fought back and grabbed a deserved equaliser - albeit in controversial circumstances.

It could have been worse for Paul Hurst’s men if not for a string of fine saves by Craig MacGillivray, including one wonder save from Kelvin Mellor on the stroke of 90 minutes.

The hosts’ equaliser came 10 minutes after the break and, despite referee Martin Coy’s assistant ruling it out for offside, the man in the middle overturned the decision.

Analysis

The pre-match Shrewsbury party was in full swing as supporters began to enter Bloomfield Road from 2pm.

Plenty had visited the pubs and bars of the seafront and were ready celebrate a stunning season.

Beachwear, Hawaiian outfits and inflatables aplenty, the away end was a sight and sound to behold as thousands as proud Salopians gave their team the most impressive following of the season.

Meanwhile, on the pitch, there was a football match taking place and boss Hurst opted to again rotate and rest some of his first-team stars.

Six changes were included in the first XI from Tuesday’s win at Peterborough. Joe Riley made his first start since the extra time defeat at West Ham. Arthur Gnahoua also made a rare start, while Mat Sadler and Jon Nolan were back in after being rested.

Also in came Alex Rodman and Carlton Morris. Shaun Whalley returned to the bench.

Toto Nsiala and Ben Godfrey were not in the good. The duo were offered their first rest of this trial period. While James Bolton also failed to make the squad.

In-form Blackpool, on the back of four straight wins scoring 13 goals. They had Christoffer Mafoumbi in for Joe Lumley in goal, who was recalled by QPR.

The Seasiders also saw ex-Town loanee Kyle Vassell limp out of the warm-up, he was replaced by Armand Gnanduillet.

The decibel levels increased as the teams entered the chilly north west setting. The Blue and Army made non-stop noise behind Craig MacGillivray’s goal.

Gary Bowyer’s hosts started the better side, but were unable to quieten the away end. A couple of smart pieces of defender from Omar Beckles kept Blackpool at bay, who were attacking down the left.

Gnanduillet was proving a handful in Town’s box and his effort on the break was well blocked by Sadler before ex-Villa man Nathan Delfouneso hacked wastefully over.

The thousands of Salopians didn’t need an invitation to ramp up the noise further but it came 20 minutes in.

All the credit went Gnahoua’s way as the winger refused to let up the pressure on a Seasiders defender, won the ball and kept it in near the corner flag, before sending a pass towards his blue and amber back-up outside the box.

It was left by Nolan and B Morris for Jones, who took aim before hammering a left-footed strike high into the top right hand corner via Christoffer Mafoumbi’s grasp.

Jones’ first goal for Town since his January Deadline Day switch was worth waiting for. His pedigree of scoring from midfield finally playing in front of Town fans.

The goal knocked the wind out of Blackpool’s sails and Town zipped the ball around with some style, without creating too much in front of goal.

MacGillivray looked confident with balls into his box but his shot-stopping was handed a real test 10 minutes before the break. And he passed with flying colours. Viv Solomon-Otabor’s ball inside found the charging left-back Colin Daniel who could not beat beat the keeper who stood up strongly and made a fine block.

The Seasiders finished the first period the stronger side and Gnanduillet and Delfouneso both passed up big opportunities to draw level with poor composure.

Town were sleeping at the beginning of the second period. Solomon-Otabor’s heavy touch already wasted one gilt-edge chance while Longstaff was prodding around Shrewsbury’s defence on the edge of the box.

The visitors were made to pay 10 minutes after the restart as, moments after Jimmy Ryan was well denied by MacGillivray, Delfouneso nodded a right-sided cross home.

Time stood still as all 22 players stared at the assistant referee - and the flag was raised after a 20 second delay. More deliberation lasting longer than a minute finished with official Martin Coy overruling the assistant and awarding the goal.

Solomon-Otabor dragged wide with the mid-table hosts in the ascendancy.

Hurst’s men were unable to clear the lines and, despite attacking the away end housing their 2,500+plus fans, could not build up any head of steam.

Instead Longstaff horribly miscued and Jay Spearing forced a smart MacGillivray save before Gnanduillet headed over.

Shrews’ fans were still in full voice despite few moments of excitement in the second period. Aside from a tame strike and a couple of mazy dribbles, the returning Whalley - rested for two games previous - could not provide a spark.

Blackpool pushed and pushed for a winner but the brilliance of MacGillivray kept them at bay and earned Town a decent point on the final away day of the regular season.

Key moments

12 - Armand Gnanduillet effort inside box well blocked by Mat Sadler and Nathan Delfouneso sends rebound hopelessly over.

20 - GOAL TOWN! Fine way for Sam Jones to open his Shrewsbury account as he hammers into the top corner from 25 yards with his left foot after fine work from Arthur Gnahoua.

25 - Sean Longstaff, Blackpool’s long shot expert, smashes one but it flies behind for a throw in.

34 - Great save from Craig MacGillivray who stands up strong to deny Colin Daniel as the Blackpool man charged into the box.

43 - Longstaff’s stabbed through ball picks out Gnanduillet but he can’t guide a finish inside the far post.

45+1 - Former Town man Jimmy Ryan swings in a fine right-sided free-kick and Delfouneso heads well over the top when unmarked at the back post.

53 - Bryn Morris’ effort for distance dips in front of Mafoumbi but Blackpool can clear.

53 - MacGillivray out sharply to deny Solomon-Otabor after the winger’s touch was heavy.

55 - Ryan’s first time volley from Longstaff’s delivery is well saved by the legs of MacGillivray.

56 - Goal Blackpool. Delfouneso heads a right sided cross in from close range. Martin Coy’s assistant raises his flag after an odd pause. Then after more deliberation between players and officials the referee overrules his assistant and awards the goal.

61 - Chance Town. Nolan’s free-kick is headed back across goal by Alex Rodman and Jones wastes the opening by firing over from eight yards.

65 - Solomon-Otabor cuts in but drags wide at the near post.

68 - Longstaff scuffs a presentable opening but Jay Spearing’s effort saved well at the near post by MacGillivray. Gnanduillet heads resulting corner over the top.

73 - Rare Town break is helped on by sub Lenell John-Lewis to find fellow sub Shaun Whalley but, after cutting in, his shot was tame.

89 - What a save MacGillivray. Stunning work to first keep out Spearing’s free-kick before a world class save to somehow parry Kelvin Mellor’s header. Stunning.

Match stats

Blackpool (4-2-3-1):

Mafoumbi; Turton, Robertson, Tilt, Daniel; Ryan ©, Spearing; Delfouneso (Mellor, 83), Longstaffe, Solomon-Otabor; Gnanduillet (Cullen, 85).

Subs not used: Williams (gk), McAlister, Agyei, Cooke.

Shrewsbury Town (4-1-4-1):

MacGillivray; Riley, Sadler ©, Beckles, Lowe; B Morris; Gnahoua (Whalley, 62), Nolan, Jones (John-Lewis, 73), Rodman; C Morris.

Subs not used: Henderson (gk), Thomas, Hendrie, Eisa, Payne.

Referee: Martin Coy

Attendance: 5,825 (2,549 Shrewsbury fans)

Man of the match - Craig MacGillivray. String of fine saves. Unlucky with no clean sheet.

Position in the table - 3rd (87 points from 45 games)