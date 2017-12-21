Shrewsbury's Jon Nolan targeting an increased goal haul

The Shrewsbury schemer, who has been linked with Norwich after his impressive form, already has five goals from central midfield this term.

He has heavily improved on the solitary strike he scored for former side Chesterfield as they suffered relegation last season.

While Nolan refused to delve into specifics of his target, he admitted that he has succeeded expectations and a loftier goal is required.

“I’m definitely pleased,” he said. “I know I’ve told you before that I’ve got a figure in mind but I think I’m going to scrap that figure and go for a new one.

“But I’m still not going to tell you what it is!

“Maybe it’ll be double figures, hopefully.”

While right-footed, talented Nolan, 25, added to his catalogue of left-footed strikes with his latest, the winner against Blackpool last Saturday.

He added: “I can strike the ball with both feet but they just happen to be falling for my left foot rather than my right. I don’t mind that, even if it goes in off my shoulder as long as it goes in.

Advertising

“Oh yes 100 per cent I wanted to improve on last season’s total. It’s not hard when I only scored one goal!

“As a midfielder you want to chip in and help the forward lads with goals. I’ve been lucky enough to do that and hopefully I can kick on and reach double figures.”

Boss Paul Hurst has been insistent that Nolan will remain at Montgomery Waters Meadow beyond the January window.

Hurst said: “I want him to take advantage of the ability that he’s got. Look to score goals, he’s got five goals and that’s not bad nearly halfway through, if he could keep that going then he’d get into double figures.

“That would be a fantastic return for any midfield player.”

Former side Chesterfield have a 15 per cent sell on fee for any profit Shrewsbury receive from Nolan.