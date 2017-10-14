Paul Hurst hails Shrewsbury Town 'spirit'

Shaun Whalley's stunner to cancel out Plymouth's opener at Home Park meant Hurst's side extended their unbeaten run to 13 games, but slipped from the top of League One on goal difference to Wigan.

Thirteen games is a new club Football League record unbeaten run in the third tier or higher.

Plymouth spent much of the afternoon camped behind the ball inviting Shrewsbury to break them down, with Town struggling to fashion openings.

But the hosts went ahead through a fine Graham Carey strike and Town mounted a fightback, equalising 20 minute later.

Hurst said: "I think you want to see a spirit and together that we saw. We had so much of the ball. I just didn't think we perhaps used it as well as we would've liked.

"We didn't use two v ones or switches of the play enough. We got at the end with Junior (Brown), for me that was almost the best bit of play.

"You know stood on the time that's what we should be doing and we said it at half-time but it didn't happen enough.

"Junior got in, hit it across goal and Lenny forces a save - it could've been even better.

"There weren't too many scares. A fantastic strike from Carey which disappoints me, we know his ability on the left foot and we invite him there, don't close it down and it's a great strike which Deano had no chance with."

The game, top versus bottom before a ball was kicked, was billed as a new challenge for Town. With Argyle expected to sit back and soak up visiting pressure.

"The lads kept going. It was a different sort of game we've witnessed today," added Hurst.

"I don't think it was because it was us. Even at home they dropped off the play a lot and less us have the ball and counter.

"It was a different challenge, at one time it looked like it was going to be the headlines we didn't want to see but thankfully we got a good equaliser from Shaun and I'm delighted we got something for the fans to shout about and the fans it makes it that better journey."

Whalley's third goal of the season, but a first from open play, salvaged a point and extended the unbeaten run.

But Hurst was looking for more movement down Town's flanks, where he thought his side could hurt the hosts most.

"Sometimes he does get into a position, that's where the goal comes from, but we've had some bits of play where we've not kept our shape to allow us to create position," said the boss.

"They went three at the back, three big centre-halves, midfield players in front, for me it was always to try and get it wide to create chances.

"But getting around the back of them rather than throwing it in there because they've got the big lads.

"I don't think we did enough of that, but had a hell of a lot of the ball. We felt we were the team that wanted to win the game and it looked for large parts that Plymouth didn't want to lose it.

"I appreciate when you're down there it's not easy and it's a point for them. For me we have to be a little bit cuter and clever in possession with more nous."