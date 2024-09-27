Ludlow Town having to dig deep as selection issues mount

Town have six players missing for tomorrow’s Hellenic League Division One clash at home to Cheltenham Saracens.

They had to deal with a similar issue last weekend when they battled back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 at Wantage Town, with goals from Ryan Clarke and Jordan Morris.

“We have six players missing on Saturday and we have to try to get through the game,” said joint-boss Sean Evans. “Then hopefully we will start getting a few players back and start putting some points on the board.

“We had a few injuries last weekend which meant five players having to play out of position.”

To add to the problems last Saturday, Reece Williams was forced off early with a dislocated

shoulder.

“We didn’t start well and I think we started feeling a bit sorry for ourselves,” added Evans. “For the first time in five years I had a right go at them at half-time. I don’t normally shout, but we had been really poor, myself included, and I think there was a lot of frustration there.

“We changed a few things tactics wise and then we battered them second half. We scored early in the half and then had a few more chances, but just couldn’t get that final touch.

“The ref gave them another penalty, but Zach Venables saved it then Jordan scored in the 94th minute.

“People will look at it and see that we have come from 2-0 down, but it’s a bit frustrating. I know if I had my full-strength squad then that’s a game we would have

won.”

In North West Counties League Division One South, Allscott Heath host Ashville, Shawbury United welcome high-flying Winsford United and Market Drayton Town travel to Abbey Hulton United.

Runaway leaders Telford Town travel to Bustleholme in the West Midlands League Premier Division.

Town lead the division by 12 points after Tuesday’s 8-1 hammering of Stourport Swifts Development – albeit second-placed FC Darlaston have four games in hand.

Lewis Hayden, Ryan Mansell and Andrew Nicol each bagged a brace, while Kyle Cassell and Thomas Daley were also on target.