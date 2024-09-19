Allscott in seventh heaven after an 11-goal victory

They hammered hosts Wem Town Colts 11-0 to make it seven wins from seven games.

Lewis Cross fired home a hat-trick, with George Cross (two), Jenson Bolton (two), Rio Tetsell (two), Maddox Bentley and Lawrence Wood also on the mark.

Llanymynech also hit 11 without reply, at home to Ercall Revolution.

Logan Mansell (two), Dominic Okeeffe, Andrew Brookfield, Oliver Edwards and Travis Maddocks found the net in Prees Club United’s 6-0 win at SAHA FC.

Goals from Regan Price and Preston Whinnerah earned third-placed NC United a 2-1 win at Shrewsbury Up & Comers Development. Liam Edwards struck for the hosts.

Zakh Ward-penn-Harrigan bagged a treble as St Martins beat AFC Bridgnorth Sports 5-1. Ryan Mondiwa and Hamza Khurshid also netted for the winners.

AFC Weston Rhyn beat Brown Clee 4-2, while the Ercall derby between Rangers and Evolution Aces ended 3-3.

Haughmond have climbed to the top of the Premier Division.

With fellow high-fliers Dawley without a game, Haughmond took full advantage to claim pole position. A five-star show saw them run out 5-1 winners at Ercall Evolution. Harvey Lewis bagged a brace for the visitors, with Cameron Murdoch, Daniel Walker and Scott Grant also on target. Ramadhani Ramadhani replied for Ercall.

Wrockwardine Wood Juniors are sitting third after registering their sixth win in eight outings.

Hat-trick hero Matthew Stuart led the way as they turned on the style to beat Ellesmere Rangers 8-3. Ronan Mariemoutou (two), Jason Harris, Tom Hudson and Joshua Garrington joined Stuart on the scoresheet.

Goals from Gregory Dakin, Ollie Dunn and Dominik Kulak saw Wem Town to a 3-2 triumph, and a first win of the season, in their basement battle on the road at Newport Town.

James Hill plundered all three goals for Church Stretton Town in their 3-1 victory over visiting NC United.

Bridgnorth Spartans and Gobowen Celtic shared four goals and the spoils.

Joshua Davies and Jack Hughes scored for Celtic.

Whitchurch Alport returned home with all three points following a 5-2 success at AMS FC.

Samuel Flory took top billing for the visitors with a hat-trick. Elliot Jukes and Harvey James added their other goals, while Cole Thompson and Tyler Evans scored for AMS.