Bridgnorth hit the road as they continue to struggle

The Meadow Men are set to be missing two key men for their survival run-in as defender Charlie Swingwood and striker Callum Head both sustained serious hamstring injuries during last Saturday’s 3-1 defeat to Wolves Sporting.

Secretary Steve Groome feels that everything is going against his side who sit 19th in the standings with 18 points so far this season.

“I don’t like to keep saying it but we are just having no luck at all, especially with injuries,” said Groome. “We keep thinking it won’t last and that our luck will turn, but with just eight games remaining it looks as if that won’t be the case.

“We were already without Kev Buxton and Matt Dean for last Saturday’s game and then we lost Charlie and Callum both to hamstrings.

“Hopefully Kev and Matt will fit for Saturday’s trip to Droitwich, but we could lose the other two for the rest of the season.”

Meanwhile, third-placed Allscott Heath host Nuneaton Griff after postponement last weekend. The last match Allscott played was also against Nuneaton, which they won 2-1. In the Midland League Premier Division, 10th-placed Shifnal Town welcome Bewdley Town looking to end their five game winless league run, while Whitchurch Alport go to Stourport Swifts.

In North West Counties League Division One South, Market Drayton Town travel to fellow relegation rivals Winsford United hoping for a case of third time lucky.

In a six-pointer in the race for safety, the Gingerbread Men head to Cheshire after the clash had previously been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch in both January and February.