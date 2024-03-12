Allscott Heath keeping the leaders honest in battle at summit

Lichfield stormed into a three-goal lead inside the opening half-hour. Jack Edwards dispatched an unerring finish into the far corner and Liam Kirton doubled their advantage when he stabbed home from close range.

Jamie Elkes converted a cutback from close range as Lichfield ultimately sealed the deal before the break.

Leighton McMenemy headed in a fourth and Joe Haines darted down the left to loop the ball into the far corner from a tight angle late on.

Alport, who sit 12th, have suffered back-to-back defeats and have collected just one win in six games.

Shifnal Town were beaten 2-0 at Uttoxeter Town in a mid-table tussle.

Town had a host of chances to take the lead in the first half with Jez Abbey crashing his effort against the upright before Joe Cuff's finish was foiled on the follow-up.

Cuff was twice denied by Uttoxeter goalkeeper Charlie Wood, who produced an inspired display, and Haydn Brown fired over on the cusp of half-time.

Uttoxeter were rejuvenated at the start of the second half and opened the scoring 11 minutes after the restart when Joe Brown capitalised on a defensive error to drive his effort into the far bottom corner from an angle.

The visitors doubled their advantage just two minutes later as Kieran Wild beat Yakuba Colley to slot into an empty net.

It almost went from bad to worse when a clearance from an Uttoxeter defender from inside the hosts' half looped over goalkeeper Colley and onto the crossbar.

That result ended a run of back-to-back victories for Shifnal, who sit 11 points outside of the play-offs.

In Division One, second from bottom AFC Bridgnorth's struggles continued as Wolverhampton Sporting Community's 3-1 win cut them eight points adrift of safety.

Bridgnorth have suffered four defeats on the bounce and last tasted victory in November - a torrid run stretching 15 games (losing 12, drawing three).

Second-place Allscott Heath came from behind to win 2-1 at Nuneaton Griff as they lost further ground at the top end of the table.

Jacob Dumbleton fired the hosts into the lead, but goals from Harry Morris and substitute Francy Mpasi completed the turnaround in Allscott's favour.

Allscott trail league leaders Hinckley AFC by 12 points but boast a game in hand with nine games remaining.

Shawbury United extended their unbeaten run to seven league games with a resounding 5-0 victory over Paget Rangers on home soil.

The Groundhog, who sit ninth, have collected six wins out of their last seven outings.

Reece Jacobs pounced on a defensive error to slot under the goalkeeper 10 minutes before the break.

Seth Ellis doubled their advantage four minutes after the restart before Jacobs bagged his brace two minutes later.

Jacobs turned provider when Mensah tapped in his unselfish cutback and Mensah doubled his tally in stoppage time to add gloss to a handsome victory.

Shawbury's stellar run of form has propelled them to within just four points of the play-offs.