Victory for Town could boost slim play-off chances

Connor Patterson’s side are currently in 10th place, lying 10 points behind fifth-placed Stourport Swifts, who occupy the final play-off spot.

Shifnal have a game in hand on several of the teams above them in the Midland League Premier Division, and an away game against the side directly below them in the table is now a must-win.

With four of the sides above Shifnal playing each other this weekend, the Town have the chance to close the gap to the top five and improve their slim chances of the play-offs come the end of the campaign.

Whitchurch Alport look certain for an uneventful end to the season, with Adam Shillcock’s side 16 points off the play-off places and 13 points clear of the relegation zone.

They will be hoping to spoil the afternoon for title contenders Lichfield City, who will arrive at the Moults of Shropshire Stadium five points off top spot with a game in hand on league leaders Congleton Town.

Alport’s inconsistency has plagued them all season, and they will be keen to bounce back from their 3-2 defeat to Atherstone Town last time out.

In Division One, AFC Bridgnorth travel to Wolverhampton Sports in a relegation-six-pointer. The hosts are hovering just above the drop, while Bridgnorth, fresh from a 6-2 defeat to Nuneaton Griff, are languishing five points behind heading into this must-win game.

Fourth-placed Allscott Heath can strengthen their grip on a play-off place with victory over Griff, who lie in 14th position, while mid-table Shawbury United are at home to Paget Rangers in a game of far more importance for the relegation-threatened visitors.