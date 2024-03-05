Errors costly as AFC Bridgnorth are hit for six

The Crown Meadow men suffered a 6-2 Division One reverse away to Nuneaton Griff on Saturday, in a clash that wasn’t as one-sided as the scoreline suggests.

“We had two or three chances and scored a couple of goals, but four or five of their goals came from individual errors,” said Bridgnorth secretary Steve Groome. “It’s just frustrating and something we need to cut out. Mistakes aside, we actually played quite well and it wasn’t a 6-2 game. There wasn’t much between the sides.

“In the players’ defence, the game shouldn’t have been played. The pitch was horrendous and there was standing water in some parts.

“It was the same for both sides but it’s difficult to play in those conditions. And every mistake we make is being punished. If we make a mistake the ball ends up in the back of our net, but that’s the way it goes when you are near the bottom of the league. We just have to work hard at cutting out those errors and keep battling away.”

One bright spot for Bridgnorth was the performance of new signing Daud Ahmed, who scored a fine goal. Woody Norman also netted.

The result left Bridgnorth five points away from safety going into Wednesday’s home clash with Cradley Town.