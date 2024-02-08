No slacking in the race for glory as contenders all win

Dawley Town are still in pole position thanks to their goal difference following a routine 5-0 triumph on the road at Gobowen Celtic.

Liam Armstrong scored twice and Daniel Beddows George Lees and Ross Jones once each as the reigning champions bagged their 16th league win of the season.

But Ludlow are sitting pretty in second place on the same number of points – and with two games in hand – after powering past Ercall Colts Juniors Evolution.

Kieran Dovey was the main man for Ludlow with a hat-trick, while James Byatt struck twice.

Sean Evans, Ryan Lewis, Ryan Clarke and Jordan Morris completed an emphatic win.

Shrewsbury Up & Comers are third, six points off the top two but having played a game fewer than Dawley.

They had to dig deep for their latest success, a 3-2 win at Wem Town.

Grant Butler gave hosts Wem a half-time lead before Shrewsbury hit back after the break to lead 2-1 thanks to two goals from Sam Davies, despite being reduced to 10 men after 50 minutes.

Substitute James Astley then appeared to have secured a point for the hosts with an 88th-minute equaliser, but a dramatic finish saw Harry Harding score three minutes into stoppage time to clinch the points for Shrewsbury.

Church Stretton Town chalked up a comfortable 4-1 victory at home to Haughmond following strikes from Jake Felstead, Aaron Gough, James Hill and Charles Lippitt. Tom Delamere struck for the visitors.

Jordan Evans and Steve Nicholson bagged the goals that secured Ellesmere Rangers a 2-1 success over visiting Drayton Town AFC.

Morda United ended a run of three straight defeats with a 2-0 triumph against St Martins. Jordan Gerrard and Karl Bailey were on target for the hosts.

Newport Town climbed up to ninth place after a 2-1 win against Whitchurch Alport on home soil.

A goal from Matthew Stuart failed to stop Wrockwardine Wood slipping to a 3-1 defeat at the hands of visiting Shifnal Town.

In Division One, Bridgnorth Spartans are still unbeaten following a 4-1 win over Wrockwardine Wood Juniors Development.

Simon Clemson gave Wrockwardie a half-time lead but the hosts hit back after the break.

Substitute Marley Woodcock levelled the scores on 53 minutes with Tom Grainger quickly making it 2-1.

Another substitute, Brett James, made it 3-1 with just over 15 minutes remaining before Sam Owen wrapped up the scoring late on.

The win leaves Spartans a point behind leaders Ercall Revolution, but with seven games in hand.

A goal from Harrison Gregory earned Revolution a 1-1 draw at Brown Clee.

Ercall Rangers were comprehensive winners in the Ercall derby.

They put six unanswered goals past hosts Ercall Evolution Aces.

Joshua Evans led the way with a hat-trick, and he was joined on the scoresheet by Brayden McGrath (two) and Luke Dent.

Ollie Bett, Oliver McDougall and Daryl Rogers found the back of the net to earn Shrewsbury Juniors Development a 3-1 win against Morda United Development.

Shrewsbury Up & Comers Development edged out Impact FC United 2-1. Liam Edwards and substitute Kyle Grazier put Shrewsbury two up before Jake Parry replied.