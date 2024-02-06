Shawbury leave it very late for a comeback win

Despite falling behind in the 29th minute, Shawbury continued to push forward in a game where players from both sides were sent to the sin bin.

And a 97th-minute corner was scrambled home for the visitors’ equaliser, before Joe Care’s 99th-minute strike gave Shawbury the winner in the most unlikely of circumstances.

Elsewhere in Midland League Division One, Allscott Heath lost 3-1 at home to Wednesfield despite a goal for Steven Hole and AFC Bridgnorth were thrashed 4-1 at Bilston Town.

Meanwhile, Whitchurch Alport boss Adam Shillcock was left frustrated by his side’s lack of physicality during their 1-0 loss against Dudley Town in the Premier Division

After back-to-back wins there was hope that Alport would continue their climb up the table, but the manager admitted his side were never quite at the races.

“They (Dudley Town) were quite a resolute side,” a frustrated Alport boss said. “I thought we were really poor, we started brightly, but in terms of that physical competitive nature to do whatever it takes to win the ball we just weren’t there.”

He added: “When a team are on a run of form and have that competitive spirit like they did, that’s what undid it for us.”

The pitch at Yockings Park has felt the effects of the winter weather, and Shillcock admitted the surface was a detriment to both sides on a difficult afternoon.

“We can’t hide away from the fact that our pitch is suffering at the moment,” he said. “It’s not great to play football on and it was an old-fashioned match. I haven’t got anything else to say really, it wasn’t great on the eye, let’s put it that way.”

The hosts were ultimately outdone by a defensive error after 25 minutes, allowing Ethan Muckley to score the only goal of the game.

Elsewhere in the division, Shifnal Town held third-placed Studley to a 0-0 draw at the Acoustafoam Stadium.

Joe Cuff could have put the hosts in front on three occasions during the first half, but was unable to find a way past Studley keeper Brendan Bunn.

The visitors upped the tempo after half-time, yet just like Shifnal in the first half, were unable to find a breakthrough.

And in North West Counties Division One South, Market Drayton Town crumbled to a 7-3 defeat at home to Maine Road. Lewis Holdham and Lewis Brown (two) found the net for the hosts, who now sit three points outside of the relegation zone having played three games more than the sides below them.