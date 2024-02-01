Ludlow Colts all square in a 5-5 thriller

Colts struck first in the clash after 15 minutes when George Sankey’s shot was saved, but Dale Hodge was on hand to tap in the rebound.

Their lead didn’t last long, but Colts continued to press and made it 2-1 through Sonny Pennington, only to be pegged back just before half-time by another equaliser.

The hosts went close to a third early in the second half when Dale Hodge’s header struck the post. The visitors then left Colts reeling as they struck twice, the first goal from the penalty spot to edge 4-2 in front.

A change in formation helped Colts and they pulled a goal back when Tom Poyner headed in Regan Tonkinson’s free-kick.

And they were back on back on level terms when a Kieron Hollis corner was headed home by defender Kyle Davies.

There was still time for late drama with Aaron Hodge scoring what looked like the winner, but almost straight from kick-off Lacy equalised to make it 5-5.