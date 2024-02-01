Dawley Town land telling blows in heavyweight clash

The two Premier Division title contenders went head-to-head and it was hosts Dawley who booked their place in the semi-final thanks to a 4-2 success.

Jack Fishman and George Lees both netted twice as Dawley kept their league and cup double hopes alive. Kieran Dovey and Jack Marston were on target for Ludlow.

Church Stretton Town enjoyed a comfortable ride into the last four as they proved too strong for visiting Herefordshire League side Clee Hill United.

Jake Felstead and James Hill led the victory charge as they both netted twice. Jack Leask joined them on the scoresheet, while Josh Bowen bagged a consolation for Clee.

Bridgnorth Spartans caused an upset as they triumphed on the road at Wem Town.

Jonathan Gaff grabbed the all important goal for a Spartans side who play one level below their hosts in the Salop Leisure League.

Wrockwardine Wood Juniors also pulled off an impressive result to book their place in the semi-finals.

They came out on top in a dramatic penalty shootout against West Midlands League outfit Wellington Amateurs.

Marc Perry netted for Wood as the tie ended 1-1 but then keeper Kareem Zaman took centre stage, saving two penalties to help his side win 3-2 on spot-kicks.

In the Salop Leisure League Premier Division, high-flying Shrewsbury Up & Comers came unstuck at home to St Martins.

Kai Hurdman, Woody Norman and Joshua Davies were all on target to earn the visitors a 3-2 success.

Daniel James and Marko Ofori hit the back of the net as Ercall Colts Juniors Evolution beat Morda United 2-0, while a goal from Kian Newnes earned Haughmond a 1-1 draw at Newport Town.

Shifnal Town and AMS FC both hit the goal trail. Shifnal beat Drayton Town AFC 6-0, while AMS were 6-3 winners at home to Gobowen Celtic.

Ellesmere Rangers came out on top of a nine-goal thriller at Whitchurch Alport.

Two goals each from Roan Huggins and Simon Ward, and a single strike from Asa Dean saw Rangers triumph 5-4.

Joe Hotchkiss was the star of the show as Shrewsbury Juniors Development downed Division One leaders Ercall Revolution.

Hotchkiss bagged a ha-trick and Finlay Bourne scored once in the 4-0 success.

Brown Clee were also 4-0 winners, on the road at AFC Weston Rhyn.

Goals from Kyle Grazier, Christopher Marenya, Jacob Owen-Jones and Louis Tudor saw Shrewsbury Up & Comers Development to a 4-1 win at Llanymynech.

Two goals from Kai Mason failed to prevent Ercall Evolution Aces going down 5-2 at Meole Brace.

Wrockwardine Wood Juniors Development edged to 4-3 success away to Morda United Development.

SAHA FC ran out 3-1 winners at home to Ercall Rangers thanks to strikes from Declan Harris (two) and Callum Davies.