Shrews hit the Town to claim away-day success

An action-packed clash served up eight goals and two red cards, but it was the visitors who were celebrating at the final whistle thanks to a 5-3 success.

Stephen Towers and Alex Hughes both scored twice for Shrewsbury, with Aaron Simms also on target.

But they were made to fight all the way for the victory by their hosts, who had two players see red in the opening half.

George Lees, Ross Jones and substitute Liam Jones scored for Dawley, who still top the Premier Division but only on goal difference from a Ludlow side who have played two games fewer. Shrewsbury are third, six points off the pace.

Ludlow cashed in on Dawley’s slip by recording their 15th league win in 17 outings.

Their clash at Morda United was level at half-time after a strike by Ludlow’s Ryan Lewis had been cancelled out by Karl Bailey.

But it was the visitors who took charge after the break with goals from Kieran Dovey, Lewis and Jack Marston clinching the points.

A strike from Matthew Cole earned Church Stretton Town a 1-1 draw at home to Drayton Town AFC, while Shifnal Town FC 1964 were 2-0 winners at AMS FC.

Ellesmere Rangers had cause for celebration after bagging their first league win of the season.

A second-half strike from Max Jones was enough to clinch victory over visiting Wem Town.

Super-subs James Hall and Charlie Williams helped fire Haughmond to victory at home to Gobowen Celtic. Hall netted twice and Williams once as Haughmond triumphed 4-2. Harvey Lewis added their other goal, while James Hands Samuel Nash replied for Celtic.

Wrockwardine Wood Juniors hit form on the road at St Martins.

Two goals from Marc Perry and one each from Jason Harris and substitute Tyrell McFarlane saw them ease to a 4-0 win.

Impact United continue to make an impact in the goals scored column in Division One.

After recent 11-1 and 10-1 wins, they put eight without reply past hosts Ercall Evolution Aces.

Two goals from Jack Inglis and singles from Ryan Guryn and Sam Goucher put them 4-0 up at half-time. Veselin Bitliev, Ian Harkins, Daniel Aubery and Andrew Bassett rounded the scoring off in the second half.

Impact, who have scored 38 goals in their last five matches, are now up to fourth in the table.

Leaders Ercall Revolution came unstuck as they went down 4-1 to rivals Ercall Rangers.

Wrockwardine Wood Juniors Development beat AFC Weston Rhyn 3-2.

Danny Starling (two) and Rhys Barnfield netted for Wrockwardine with Aaron Coulson and Nick Crouch on the mark for the visitors.

Saturday’s fixtures

Challenge Cup: Wem Town v Bridgnorth Spartans; Church Stretton Town v Clee Hill United ; Dawley Town v Ludlow; Wrockwardine Wood Juniors v Wellington Amateurs.

Premier Division: AMS F.C v Gobowen Celtic; Ercall Colts Juniors Evolution v Morda United; Newport Town v Haughmond; Shifnal Town v Drayton Town; Shrewsbury Up & Comers v St Martins; Whitchurch Alport v Ellesmere Rangers.

Division One: Llanymynech v Shrewsbury Up & Comers Development; Meole Brace v Ercall Evolution Aces; Morda United Development v Wrockwardine Wood Juniors Development; SAHA FC v Ercall Rangers; Shrewsbury Juniors Development v Ercall Revolution.