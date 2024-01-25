Ludlow Colts are up for the challenge

Colts are through to the last four of the competition after edging out Worcester in a keenly-contested quarter-final clash.

The fixture was moved to Ludlow Stadium after Worcester’s playing surface was deemed unplayable due to the weather.

And Colts cashed in on home advantage with a determined display that resulted in a 2-1 success.

Colts made a slow to start to proceedings but then started to generate momentum and should have taken the lead when the away keeper saved a Kyle Davies header.

But Colts were not to be denied and they took the lead midway through the half.

Jack Dwyer’s free-kick found his older brother Tom, and he headed home.

The lead didn’t last long with Worcester being awarded a penalty after Miles Clent was deemed to have blocked a shot with his arm.

Kolawole Adegoke stepped up and fired home the penalty to leave the sides level at half-time.

Colts made a lively start to the second half with Tom Dwyer hitting the post almost straight from the kick-off.

They rattled the woodwork again when Louis Griffiths left fly with a stunning 30-yard strike.

But Colts finally got what they deserved as the tie moved into the the last 15 minutes. Kieron Hollis was the man on target as he cut in from the left and fired a shot into the bottom corner to seal victory.

Ludlow are back in Herefordshire League Premier Division action on Saturday when they host Holme Lacy.